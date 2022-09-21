“I will never play for this French club even if they offer me the moon”

Even if he stayed at Manchester United this summer, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is still dashed at Old Trafford, especially since in January he will be free to discuss with the club of his choice, at six months old. of the end of his contract with the Red Devils.

The name of CR7 was linked to several big clubs during the last summer transfer window, in particular Bayern Munich, where his arrival was announced with insistence even after the signing of Sadio Mané. If the operation did not take place, El Nacional revealed on Monday that the German club regrets not having signed Ronaldo since Mané’s drought is becoming longer and longer (5 games without scoring before the break).

Next February, Cristiano Ronaldo will be 38 years old and very few big European clubs will take the risk of signing him. In any case, if he should join a French club, it will obviously not be OM since CR7 would prefer an arrival at the Parc des Princes.

“If you played in France, would it be Paris or Marseille? » was the question posed to Ronaldo, guest of the Téléfoot program on TF1 in 2008. And the Portuguese replied: « Pauleta [son compatriote] played at PSG, right? They are great teams [le Paris Saint-Germain et l’OM]it’s very difficult, ”added CR7 who obviously would do like his elder.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Paris promises to be complicated for the moment given that the club of the capital has in its workforce its best enemy, Lionel Messi. He was also announced to OM during the summer, but Pablo Longoria has clearly indicated that the Marseille club does not intend to recruit him. Suffice to say that an arrival in France of the fivefold Golden Ball is currently off topic unless ideas change by the winter transfer window.

