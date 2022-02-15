‘I will no longer participate in the competitive’

In addition to the legal disputes with Pokimane and other streamers, the famous Tyler “Ninja” Blevins in these hours has streamed some stinging statements about Fortnite, the battle royale of Epic Games that made him famous all over the world. According to him, given the status of the title, it no longer makes sense to play competitive.

In a clip taken from the NAE Comp Report Twitter account, Ninja clearly and bluntly explains that “He will no longer play Fortnite at a competitive level”. Absent from the Fortnite esports scene again from Season 1 of Chapter 2, Ninja explained last Sunday that his growing detachment is due to the lack of professionalism in the community: “They are never happy. They are not professionals at all. They show it in streaming, they complain “.

He then added that none of the “OGs” (ie the original content creators who became famous thanks to Fortnite) create content and play battle royale at a competitive level due to lag andincreasingly casual experience of the title.

More comments were shared by professional players on Twitter, such as G2 LeTsHe and FaZe Cented, where the latter in particular wrote: “How should I not use these platforms to complain when SMG has been in the game for two months. It is not about the age of the community, but about the indecent state of the competitive scene, which has remained unchanged for so long “. In short, there is a certain frustration among the Fortnite pros, but will it change something for the better? Knowing Ninja’s influence, surprises may be around the corner.

In the meantime, the 7.30pm update is coming to Fortnite.