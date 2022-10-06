“I will not be Elektra in ‘Daredevil”

It is increasingly common for social networks to be filled with rumors about the signing of Hollywood stars in superhero productions. Although a few speculations have been fulfilled, such as the arrival of hailee steinfeld to the MCU as Kate Bishop, most do not usually come true, but that does not prevent users from giving their opinion about it.

Eiza Gonzalez, the Mexican actress who has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her appearances in films like Baby Driver, Bloodshot or most recent Ambulance: Escape Plan, has now suffered harassment from haters due to rumors about his possible jump to the Marvel Universe as Elektra.

It was the twitter account marvel updates, with almost 70,000 followers, the first to ensure that González was going to play the villain in the next Daredevil: Born Again. Other pages soon echoed the rumor and users reacted to the news by taking it for granted, many of them harshly criticizing the supposed choice.

Such has been the avalanche of hatred received by the actress in the face of this false information that González has decided to clarify the situation through her Twitter account:

I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I already have an on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. ur welcome – Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022

Id appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? a role that I don’t even know about. Thank you and wishing you all the best ❤️ – Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022

As the Mexican explains, she is in full production of The three body problem new sci-fi series David Benioff and DB Weiss, the creators of Game of Thrones. It is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Liu Cixin, Coming to Netflix next year.

As to Daredevil: Born Again, It is not even known yet if the return of charlie cox as the marvelite hero will bring Elektra with him. If her appearance in the new Disney + series is confirmed, it is most likely that she will interpret it Elodie Yung, who gave him life on Netflix.

Let us remember, yes, that the relationship between the new bet and the Netflix fiction (the one that lasted three seasons) will be practically non-existent since Daredevil: Born Again it is a reboot. It stars Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio What WilsonFisk, but it will assume a different format.

