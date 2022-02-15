“I will not play the tournaments where there is an obligation” – Corriere.it

In the first interview with the BBC after his expulsion from Australia which prevented him from competing at the Australian Open, Djokovic reiterates his positions: «I fully support the freedom to be vaccinated or not. But I’m not no vax “

To the BBC, which will broadcast the full interview on Tuesday evening, Djokovic he said he was not tied to any no-vax movement, but supported an individual’s right of choice. “I’ve never been against vaccinations – he went on – but the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or other. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as possible ». Nadaltriumphing in Melbourne, broke him in the ranking of the players with the most Slams (21 to 20, with Djokovic now only in the company of Federer); Nole, on the other hand, will return to the field next week in Dubai, in a tournament that will be played in an area where vaccination is not required in order to play. “I am very interested in well-being, health and nutrition,” added Djokovic, who however did not rule out vaccinating in the future: “We are all trying to collectively find the best solution to put an end to Covid. And I understand that globally everyone is making a great effort to manage the virus. Nobody is lucky to contract Covid, so it’s something I take very seriously “.