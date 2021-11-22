“I will not remember this goal, let’s start again from the second half! We could have equalized it, it was lack of precision”

Napoli football news. After the defeat against Inter, Piotr Zielinski analyzed Napoli’s performance at the Meazza to the microphones of Sky Sports:

“In the second half we did very well, holding the ball and creating a lot. Unfortunately, however, there was a lack of precision: we could have equalized, and instead we return home with zero points“.

What changes at the top of the table with this match?

“The championship is still long, we know that there are many teams that are dangerous. You have to win as many games as possible: they are all great teams, you have to be careful. It didn’t go very well tonight, but we have to restart from the second half“.

And what happened in the first half?

“We took the lead, then we didn’t manage well and we conceded too much to our opponents, who are good. They came into our area too easily, we need to improve in this“.

What does the goal mean for you?

“The goal is nice, but I’m interested in the good of the team. It didn’t help today, so I won’t remember“.