“I will not renew with the M’Gladbach”. Inter smell the hit …

Matthias Ginter, defender of Borussia M’Gladbach, announced on his profile Instagram who will leave the German club at the end of the year and will not renew the contract expiring in 2022.

ginter-screen-2-min.jpg

Ginter’s announcement: “I will not renew the contract”

The German defender announced his decision on social media. “After a series of negotiations, I have decided not to extend the contract that will expire in the summer – his words – After 5 excellent years at Borussia Mönchengladbach, it is very difficult for me to take this step, but I have decided to take another path in my career for my personal and professional growth “.

ginter-screen-1-min.jpg

“I owe a lot to Borussia and I will always have the club and its fans in my heart. Now let’s think about the second part of the season. Those who know me know that I will give everything to achieve all possible goals together”, he added.

Inter sniffs the second shot to zero

Inter’s interest in Ginter is concrete in view of June. There has been some contact with his agent, Hakan’s own Calhanoglu.

marotta-inter-image.jpg

The Nerazzurri club, after getting their hands on Onana, could place the second hit to zero.

Source link

