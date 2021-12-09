‘I will not stop, now we are landing in the USA’- Corriere.it

What is the secret of Elisabetta Franchi’s success, winner of the prestigious EY award now in its 24th edition? First of all, having created a brand in the name of quality, craftsmanship, tailoring of Made in Italy and ‘having been courageous’ as she also says who founded a company, Betty Blue, which employs over 300 employees, sells its collections of clothes, shoes and accessories in 1100 multi-brand and 92 single-brand boutiques located in the most important cities in the world and has 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Born in Bologna, fourth of five children in a humble family, she began making clothes for her doll as a child, in 1955 she started with a small atelier where she began to design her first clothes, in 1998 Betty Blue was born (first brand Celyn B) and then in 2006 the designer buys a disused pharmaceutical company which in 2008 after two years of restructuring and design becomes the headquarters of over 6 thousand square meters.

Now she dresses celebrities like Angelina Jolie, JLo, Lady Gaga and Kourtney Kardashian From 2012 he began to sign his creations with his name ‘because he wants to put his face on it’ and in 2013 he chose Milan for the opening of his showroom in via Tortona and in 2015 he made his debut for the first time at the Milan Fashion Week fashion shows. Now she dresses international celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Kendall Jenner, Dita Von Teese, Kourtney Kardashian, to name a few. What are your clothes like? Sensual, elegant, very feminine and made with cutting-edge fabrics, such as bielastic, almost a second skin, as the designer herself tells them. How did it go this year? “We have grown by 20% and will close with a turnover of 122 million euros and next year we plan to reach 126 million. We were very good at managing the ‘machine’ despite the pandemic during which we had lost, but we rolled up our sleeves and managed to recover and even grow “reveals Elisabetta Franchi, also proud to have been nominated by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella Cavaliere “to the merit of the Italian Republic” in 2019.



Expansion to Russia (already three stores), the Arab Emirates and the Baltic Republics is expected in the future What are the dreams in the drawer for the near future? “We are advancing in Russia because Russian women really like our collections. Here we have opened three single-brand stores (two in Moscow: the last of which is inside the Mall Atrium) a large showroom and we are in the Balkans. Our next stop is the United States, where we have not yet landed. But with my commitment I got where I wanted, I will continue to do it and tell my story also on social networks where I am very followed. Even fashion requires many sacrifices and only after a lot of effort everything returns as I say ”continues Franchi, present with 25 single-brand stores in Italy and 50 abroad. Openings are also planned in the Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Cairo and the Baltic Republics, in the city of Riga.