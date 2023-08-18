I will not stop till justice is served

A Cuban woman who goes by the name Rosa Perez on Facebook has condemned the terrible condition her mother is in at the hospital.

“It is sad, difficult, difficult, it is almost impossible to understand how a nurse who gave her life for her patients, who gave more than 20 years of her difficult life to save others, became the person Carlos is today. Manuel de Cespedes is on a bed in the hospital between life and death and there are no X-rays to throw a plate, no antibiotics, no equipment of any kind,” he said.

“The little that can be done does not solve any problem… My soul aches to think that my mother dies because of the negligence of my country because of the lack of (everything)… In this There’s no shame, it’s not the blockade, it’s not the fault of the Americans… It’s the fault of the internal dictatorship that exists here… It’s hard to say what could happen if something happened to my mother. “

“They’ll have to kill me because I’m not going to stop until I get justice because if I was a man with money or position, everything would have already been solved… Cuba is not moving forward, Cuba is not giving in anymore. How long will they do this, they think that they will humiliate us… It is better to remain silent…

If my mother dies, someone will pay me, and they won’t be American.”

“! I only ask for #pity for my people, take care of your family, for God’s sake don’t fall in the hospital. A good advice, it is known so far that there is a cholera outbreak in Guantanamo, don’t trust activist Michaela Dias “Boil yourself water, as there is no condition or medicine to combat it and cholera has a very high mortality rate if not treated properly,” Garcia’s Facebook post said.