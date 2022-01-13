“I will oppose, I always correct” – Corriere.it

He didn’t expect it. Francesca Amadori, granddaughter of grandfather Francesco, now 89 years old, founder of the homonymous group from Cesena, did not expect to be fired on the spot. From that grandfather whom he considered as Steve Jobs, for that slogan “word of Francesco Amadori” that has made the rounds of all the homes of Italians thanks to the TV. He did not expect it – says the 45-year-old Francesca after the clamor that had the news of her departure from the company for which she has long been responsible for the communication area – after “18 years of working in the family group in which I have always operated in an ethically correct manner and in the interest of the company”. Not only for the dedication to work, but also because “animated by the feeling of attachment that has always linked me to the company founded by my grandfather Francesco”. What he considered Steve Jobs.