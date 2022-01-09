“I will sign the renewal! Covid-19? With the stadiums closed I don’t want to”

Lazio turns 122 on the day of the postponement against Inter. Maurizio Sarri spoke at the press conference:

“I don’t know if the contract has arrived, I don’t phone my lawyer before the game. If he arrives, he signs “.

Does Acerbi’s injury change market strategies?

“I don’t know what kind of injury he has, he still has to do his exams, then we’ll see later. We don’t talk about transfer market every day, we have to stay on track to prepare for the games ourselves. Others think about the market ”.

On the Covid situation:

“It’s about everyone’s life, not just sport. If this pandemic is dangerous there should be a total lockdown, otherwise it downgrades to flu and you are at home with a fever. I just hope that the stadiums will not be closed: it makes the desire to go to the field pass even to those who have a fierce passion like I have it “.