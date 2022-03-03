“I will take over from Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk”

The Bruce Banner of the MCU has explained that his character and Jennifer Walters (Maslany) have long and very cool scenes in She-Hulk

This summer marks the tenth anniversary of the debut of Mark Ruffalo at UCM on The Avengersand it’s been a while since his Hulk has established himself as one of the most pivotal and popular supporting characters in the franchise. This year we will meet her cousin Jennifer Waltersalso known as she hulksince the new character stars in his own series of Disney+.

Tatiana Maslany is Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specialized in legal cases oriented to superhumans and who obtains her superpowers after a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, aka Hulk, who will be played by Ruffalo. Next to them will be Tim Roth (which returns as Emil Blonsky/Abomination) and Jameela Jamil who will give life to the villain Titania), in addition to Renee Elise Goldsberry and Ginger Gonzaga in supporting roles.

In her appearance on the red carpet at the premiere of The Adam Project from NetflixRuffalo briefly spoke to Access Hollywood about She-Hulk and divulged some interesting details in the process. For starters, Ruffalo revealed that Bruce will pass his banner on to She-Hulk in the series. The actor also promised “long, long scenes” involving the two characters.

“Tatiana Maslany is incredibly legendary as She-Hulk. I hand over to her. Yeah, there are some really good, funny, great, long scenes between the Professor and her. We’ve never seen the Hulk interact with people like he does in that series. It will be really interesting.”

Ruffalo’s comment about passing “the torch” to Maslany is interesting, as Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series have thus far served as a platform for established MCU heroes to step down and let their successors take the reins heading into the future. future. On Falcon and the Winter Soldierfor example, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) becomes the new Captain America in the absence of Steve Rogers. In the meantime, Hawk Eye concludes with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) apparently passing the title to fellow goalkeeper Kate Bishop (hailee steinfeld).