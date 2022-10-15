“I will treasure my memories of what we were”

The legal battle currently underway between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for the sale of Chateau Miraval brought to light an email written by the actress to her ex-husband in January 2021, when the couple had now broken up for 6 years.

The words sent by Jolie to Pitt were made public in one of the documents filed in court by the actress where, between the lines, the desire to Angelina to move away from the activity that was carried out on the winery created with Brad at the time of their union, born on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 and then concluded in 2016, after 11 years of love and 6 sons (Maddox, Zahara, ShilohPax and the twins Knox and Vivienne).

A heartbreaking email from Angelina Jolie within which it seems to be quite evident not only that the conflicts between the two former spouses have lasted for a long time, but also that the actress of The Tourist (in which cast also appeared Johnny Depp) has calibrated his words very well in a cold and rational writing.

The message begins with Jolie who reveals that she has decided to “write down” her thoughts “so as not to get excited”, then carefully describing her decision to sell the winery of Chateau Miraval, of which Pitt also owned and still is.

“It is the place where we brought the twins home and where we got married on a plaque in memory of my mother,” he wrote. Angelina Jolie, whose new movie Without blood will see her return to directing, “A place that kept its promise of what it could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now it is impossible for me to write these words without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was ten years ago », Jolie continued in her touching e-mail made of good memories, pain and sorrow for what could have been and what was not.

“But it’s also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family, it’s an alcohol-focused business,” admits Angelina, referring to Pitt’s struggle with his addiction. “I had hoped that somehow it could become something that would hold us together and where we could find light and peace. Now I really understand that you wanted me to leave and most likely you will be delighted to receive this email», Continues the actress of Eternals who, this summer, appeared by surprise with her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at the Maneskin concert of the Circus Maximus.

“I have been hurt by the decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or fundamentally changing it into something that would be healthier for our children,” she continued. Pitt’s ex-wife explaining how Brad would make many decisions without questioning her, becoming an involuntary spectator of “many reckless behaviors, of money spent in ways that I would not have approved and of choices about which I have not been consulted.”

It is a wounded Angelina Jolie that transpires from this email, especially as regards the little tact she would have had. Brad Pitt against the sons in promoting the alcohol produced by the family winery himself.

“I was shocked by the recent images that have been released for the sale of alcohol. I find it irresponsible and it’s not something I would like children to see. Those photos reminded me of the painful moments, ”continued the actress referring to the state of intoxication of her ex-husband during the now famous flight that was taking the Jolie-Pitt from Paris to Californiaduring which Brad allegedly assaulted his wife and son Maddox.

“I can’t be involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business when it was alcohol that damaged our family so deeply,” continues Angelina before offering the actor two options: to sell Chateau Miraval or “That you, the Perrin family or your co-workers buy my share completely.” An option the latter thing Jolie has implemented in part, selling her stake to a new buyer whose entry into the company led Brad Pitt to make a complaint against him.

“Whatever it is I believe we must move forward to heal, so that we can focus on how to bring our family together,” Angelina reiterated, still hoping that the relationship could be mended despite the great disappointment felt. “I can’t begin to express how upsetting it is for me to get to this point. Your relationship with business and alcohol is painfully clear. I wish you all the best for the business and I sincerely hope that the children will feel differently towards Miraval when they are older and that they will visit you there», The actress continued, before concluding with a lapidary:« Miraval died for me in September 2016 and everything I’ve seen over the years since then has sadly confirmed this. Unfortunately, Angie. ‘