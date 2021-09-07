“I wish I could have talked to Johnny Depp”

Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Mads Mikkelsen would rather speak with Johnny Depp before accepting the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the eagerly awaited third installment of the fantasy saga Fantastic beasts, the Harry Potter spin-off. Depp was forced to leave the franchise after losing his libel suit against The Sun, a British tabloid that had called him a “Beater of wives” in an article referring to the accusations brought against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“They were going to make the film and obviously he wasn’t involved anymore”, Mikkelsen said of Depp in an interview with the Sunday Times. “But I had no idea what happened, whether it was right that he lost his job or not, I just knew the film was going to be made anyway. But I would have preferred to talk to him first, but I don’t know him very well. They called me, they were in a big hurry, I loved the script so I said yes. I know that for some it was a very controversial decision, but it happens “.

Mikkelsen will bring the wizard to life Gellert Grindelwald in the as-yet-untitled third episode of the Harry Potter spin-off series. As for the role, the actor has specified that he intends to make it his and that therefore he will not copy Depp’s style: “I don’t want to copy what Johnny has already done. I think he’s a masterful actor, so copying him would be creative suicide. I have to find something that is definitely mine and that, at the same time, acts as a bridge for what he has done “.

The Danish actor is currently working alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5.

