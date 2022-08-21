I wish I had Emily Ratajkowski’s long, coiffed bangs

To begin with, let us be honest: we firmly believe that Emily’s bangs are a hairpiece. Hairpieces are a common practice on red carpets to play at changing your look without having to put in the dreaded scissors. But just because it’s a hairpiece doesn’t mean it looks bad, quite the opposite. In this case, long, slightly rounded bangs are the icing on Emily’s long, wavy hair. A detail that makes the difference and that raises the look to another level since, thanks to it, she is able to highlight the cheekbones even more of the model and adds an enigmatic touch to her gaze by subtly framing it.

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival©Getty Images.

Curtain bangs or nineties?

At first glance, it may appear that Emily is wearing a curtain bangs, but it is? As explained by Eduardo Sánchez, director of Maison Eduardo Sanchez, “The curtain bangs blend with the rest of the hair on the sides.” It could be a nineties bangs, which are “whole, very long, not very thick and slightly convex”. Being a hairpiece, it is more difficult to determine if we are talking about one or the other but, whatever it is, what we are clear about is that it is the perfect fringe for those who do not dare to wear a fringe “because it is so long, that if you are not convinced, it can soon merge back into the hair.” Of course, wearing this fringe is not the most comfortable because having that slightly convex and rounded shape, “You work from the forehead, whole, it cannot be withdrawn to the sides and it covers the eyes a lot.”

To comb it correctly, it is best to use the dryer and a round brush. This way you can work on the curve you want to give the fringe and adapt it more to your style. Do you dare to try?

