I wish I had it in quarantine

Far away are the two weeks of quarantine that I had to spend confined to a room so as not to infect my family with Covid-19. It was during the second wave of Spain, when there weren’t even vaccines, but it’s not easy to forget such a strange situation, in which my dependence on technology grew in an extreme way to telework, watch series, make video calls and read. Therefore, when receiving at home the Samsung SmartMonitor M5I immediately thought how easy those weeks would have been if I had him with me.

Samsung’s Smart Monitor series brings together two screen concepts in one: teleworking and leisure. Whether it’s working with Excel while we have the computer connected… to watching the latest Netflix movie thanks to its SmartTV system that it integrates. In this case, we are talking about the 27-inch M5 model whose price is 299 euros; modest price and features in a display that primarily promises versatility.

Those who have passed a similar confinement will understand me. Reducing 24 hours a day to a room in the house and a bathroom, waving across the hall to the rest of the family wearing masks is a fun experience at first, horrible when the symptoms are more severe and tedious when you no longer know what to entertain yourself with.

When the worst symptoms had passed, I teleworked with my laptop, watched series on a tablet and communicated with my mobile. I am aware that I was one of the lucky ones to have such a variety of devices at my fingertips, but a monitor like the Smart Monitor M5 would have brought it all togetherfacilitating the passage between work and leisure in the same room.

The remote control serves as a bridge between both worlds: to work, you activate the connection with the computer via HDMI or wirelessly; while to watch a series just hit the Netflix button or you can open YouTube and search for a sport tutorial to stretch your back after spending so many hours sitting.

You can even find good content in the hundreds of TV channels offered free by Samsung TV Plus. There are not many, but there is always something to get hooked on for a while: international cooking shows, sports, music or children’s series. It is also possible to connect your console and use the function Ultrawide Game View that enlarges the image in 21:9 to have a better vision of the game.

This is how I have spent the last few weeks, working and relaxing in front of this screen to explore all its possibilities, although this time I could leave the room and even go outside so as not to lose my mind. Far from such extreme quarantines, this monitor can also be a convenient and cheap solution for those who have little space at home.

Image and sound

The 27 inches of this screen is enough to have several windows and programs open. It is the right size to work comfortably without straining the neck (unless you prefer extra-large screens) and without needing other screens, although in my case I have relegated messaging applications and other minor programs to the computer screen, on the side.

Samsung has chosen to cover the monitor with a white color with relief on the back, this depends more on the decoration of each house and the taste of the user. It is appreciated that the edges are so fine, also at the bottom. The support handle and the base, which are also white and do not take up much space.

The base is a thin 193.5mm plate on which other objects such as a remote control or computer can be placed, if the screen is raised high enough. In this sense, the monitor moves up and down in a wide range, although it is not easy to move it. Yes, it is easier to tilt the screen towards the table or the ceiling.

In terms of resolution, the monitor has FullHD quality of 1,920×1,080 pixels, a somewhat low standard for what is already being launched on the market for televisions, computer monitors and even mobile phones. Can’t play 4K content for example, but that does not mean that the images do not look good, with striking colors and good light.

Simply this model is not intended for those who aspire to see images in great detail as professionals who create content. The same goes for sound. the volume is good and without major distortionsalthough music retailers will prefer to invest in more premium speakers or headphones.

The brightness of the screen is high, up to 250 cd/㎡, I have set it low so as not to strain my eyes while working. However, the angle of view is noticeable when you move your head a little, corners start to darken easily.

For those who go from sunrise to sunset in front of the TV, Samsung offers the dynamic mode to automatically adjust the brightness, contrast and sharpness according to whether the room is brighter or dimmer throughout the day. This sounds very interesting, but in practice I have had to quickly disable it and apply the personal settings, because the brightness was too high for what my eyes could bear, this is also a matter of taste.

If the goal is to read documents on the screen, you can also use the rest mode that softens the impact of light on the eyes by applying a yellow tone that can be leveled in multiple intensities. They are practical options, but they are not used very often.

“Google, open Netflix”

In general, I have been using the screen to work, sharing it with the work computer through the HDMI cable that includes the box itself. It is the fastest and most efficient option, compared to the wireless connection that more frequently gives connection failures.

Once it is placed on the table with the computer next to it, there is no need to unplug the laptop to use the rest of the television’s functions. With the remote access to everything in a moment: between streaming platforms, television channels and different connections with the mobile or the computer.

The remote control is made, in part, from recycled plastic to reduce the carbon footprint, and the 43-inch model has solar or USB charging, but the 27-inch still relies on traditional batteries. Yes indeed, integrates the google assistant to which to give commands by voice: “Google, open Netflix”.

Based on Tizen, its operating system is very intuitive and in a few minutes the main functions and settings are located. In addition to HDMI, it is possible connect via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi the monitor to other devices.

Those who have a mobile of the same brand will be able to take advantage of Samsung Dex technology to use the smartphone as a PC on the television, but with other brands the function of projecting the screen gives problems. While in the case of Apple users, with AirPlay 2 they can turn the monitor into an extension of the MacBook or iPhone.

It is also possible to forget about the computer and the mobile and work only with Microsoft 365 monitor and cloud. By using this service with documents, spreadsheets, and other files, you can work remotely without having to take your office PC home.

I buy it?

There doesn’t have to be a pandemic in the world to take advantage of the Samsung Smart Monitor M5. This equipment is a good option for those people who live in houses with little space and combine the living room with the office. Placing the monitor on a table, during the day it can serve as a work desk and in the afternoon it becomes a television from a sofa placed behind the table.

Its price of 299 euros is also focused on these consumers, it is a very affordable price that offers two products in one. It may not be the best television or the best monitor for working, but together they are an interesting solution for balancing the world of work and leisure within the same space.

