MADRID, 3 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Directed by Jan de Bont, Sandra Bullock starred in 1994 with Keanu Reeves the tape Speed: Maximum power and three years later, a sequel in which, in addition to repeating the director and the actress, he also participated Jason Patrick taking over from Reeves. 25 years after its premiere, the actress is still ashamed of having agreed to participate in the second installment of the film of which she herself says: “I wish I had never done it.”

This is how Sandra Bullock referred to her participation in Speed ​​2: Out of control while she was with Daniel Radcliffe promoting his next movie, The lost City.

“I got a movie that nobody came close to and I’m still embarrassed to have been in it. Its title is Speed ​​2. I’ve talked about it a lot. It did not make sense. A slow ship, go slowly to an island”Bullock recalled in statements to TooFab about the tape in which the leading couple tried to prevent, during a Caribbean cruise, the ocean liner they are traveling on falls into the hands of a computer wacko with dangerous intentions.

“It’s a film I wish I had never made and there are no fans of hers that I know of except you“, snapped the actress to the journalist, who acknowledged declaring himself a self-confessed fan of the sequel to Speed ​​when he was a teenager. “There’s a certain cult love for Speed ​​2Radcliffe went on before Bullock concluded the interview, joking that maybe about five people including him and the TooFab reporter.

With a budget of 160 million dollars, Speed ​​2: Out of Control was a box office flop, grossing $164 million in theaters worldwide.. A figure widely surpassed by the first installment, since the film starring Bullock with Keanu Reeves managed to collect worldwide the not insignificant figure of 350 million dollars.