“I wish I hadn’t.” Sandra Bullock is still ashamed of ‘Speed ​​2’ and 25 after the premiere of her claims that she “makes no sense”

Sandra Bullock is currently promoting ‘The Lost City’, the adventure film in which he stars alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. This means that he also has to answer questions about other titles in his career and in an interview with TooFab he has recognized that even today he regrets having made ‘Speed ​​2‘.

brutal honesty

Released in 1997, ‘Speed ​​2’ brought back both Bullock and the director Jan de Bontbut the public turned their backs on this sequel to the stupendous action movie starring Keanu Reeves. He did smell the toast and ruled out participating in it because he did not like the script, while the actress is clear that today she would make a very different decision:

I have one that no one came to and I’m still embarrassed that I was in it. It’s called ‘Speed ​​2’. I’ve been very honest about her. Has no sense. A slow boat going slowly towards an island.

The actress also noted that “it’s a movie i wish i hadn’t made and to my knowledge no fans went to see it“. In that same interview Radcliffe also participated, who wanted to encourage Bullock by pointing out that he believed he was a certain cult emerging around ‘Speed ​​2’to which she replied emphatically:

Very little. In plan 5 people. Him (referring to the interviewer) and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching a slow boat heading straight for a tiny island.

I will not be the one to come out in defense of ‘Speed ​​2’a paradigmatic example of what Hollywood should not do when carrying out a sequel, but surely more than five people did enjoy it, is it your case?