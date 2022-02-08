“I wish to tell you that I love you”

Our Lady in Medjugorje in her message for today, strongly and decisively underlines a truth that is valid for each one of us and that too often, unfortunately, we ignore.

They are the precious teachings that we have the grace to draw from His school of prayer.

This time, which has lasted since June 24, 1981, is characterized by an event that is unique in the history of humanity, the presence of Our Lady among us, in Medjugorje.

“Dear children, today I want to tell you that I love you. I love you with my maternal love and I invite you to open yourselves completely to me, so that I can, through you, convert and save the world, in which there are many sins and much of what is not good. Therefore, my dear children, open yourselves completely to me so that I can guide all of you more and more towards that wonderful love of God the creator, which is revealed to you day by day. I am with you and I want to reveal to you and show you the God who loves you. Thank you for having responded to my call! ”.

Reflection

Our Lady begins the message with a declaration of love that cannot fail to excite us. What a joy for our hearts to know that we are so loved by the most tender of mothers that she wants our greatest good, which is our eternal salvation. So she confronts us to the responsibility that each of us has towards the project that she came to carry out in Medjugorje. It is through our membership that you can “Convert and save the world”. Every yes to God is a source of grace for the brothers, we can say that it has a contagious effect, if it is a sincere, decisive yes and is preserved, through an authentic Christian life, founded on the sacraments and prayer.

