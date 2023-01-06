“I woke up and heard bullets”, the terror experienced by Correcaminos footballers

Culiacán has once again experienced scenes of terror in the context of the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera “El Chapo”. (Getty Images)

The capture of Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacán, Sinaloa, has shaken all corners of Mexican society. Soccer is not exempt from chaos. Two professional matches have already been suspended: Mazatlán against León, from the MX League, and Dorados against Correcaminos, from the Expansion League. The images and videos that have gone viral in the last few hours show absolute terror. From the blockades in avenues to the attack on a plane that was traveling to Mexico City.

Since the early hours of Thursday, there has been no other issue that has occupied the eyes of public opinion. Iván Pineda, defender of Correcaminos who was preparing for his night match against Dorados, was awakened from his sleep by the noise of the gunshots. This is how he told it in an interview with AS Mexico: “I got up and heard gunshots, but I didn’t imagine it until I started watching the news and social networks and they told us that the situation was complicated. They let us know early that the city is full of movement, bullets, blockades and they quickly gave us instructions to stay in our rooms, not to go out at all, to stay away from windows and we are following those orders to be well,” said the soccer player. 30 years old.

The Dorados-Correcaminos match was scheduled for 9:00 p.m. on January 5. The plans have changed. Correcaminos, a team that toured the top circuit during the 1980s and 1990s, is in Culiacán, where it was to play its first game of the Clausura 2023 in the Expansion League, against Dorados, the city club, recognized for having been home to several national and international figures: Pep Guardiola, Diego Maradona, Jared Borgetti, Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Diego Fernando Latorre, some names that have passed through this institution.

Iván Pineda acknowledged in the same interview that he feels fear when living in a situation like this, and that he has already communicated with his family, who evidently worried about him after learning about the events. Correcaminos, representatives of the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas, had their return flight scheduled for Friday, but, according to Pineda, the flight has not been confirmed because the city’s airport has blocked trips. Both clubs have published brief statements in which they mention the rescheduling of the match due to circumstances beyond the control of the institutions.

During the last major conflict between the Armed Forces and the Sinaloa Cartel, in October 2019 —popularly known as culiacanazo— Gaspar Servio, then Dorados goalkeeper, posted several mocking comments on his Instagram account. The Argentine goalkeeper was fired from the club and argued that his account had been hacked.

The most vivid memory that one has, when speaking of clashes between authorities and drug trafficking in a football context, is the one that occurred in August 2011 at the Santos Laguna stadium, which was playing a First Division match against Morelia. The match was suspended when the detonations outside the venue became evident; the players ran to take shelter in the dressing rooms and the fans fully complied with an impeccable security protocol which resulted in a white balance.

Regarding the world of sports, Julio César Chávez Junior has referred to Ovidio Guzmán as his friend, in addition to telling, on social networks, that he considers him “a good person”. Chávez Junior’s wife, Frida Muñoz, was a partner of Edgar Guzmán, son of Chapo Guzmán and brother of Ovidio. Muñoz and Guzmán’s daughter, Frida Sofía, is the stepdaughter of Chávez Junior and the niece of Ovidio Guzmán.

“I get along very well with Ovidio, but we don’t even see each other, really. I appreciate him very much and I don’t want to know anything about the things they say about him and I’m not interested,” the boxer said in an Instagram broadcast.

