“I won the match of my life”. Maurizio Stecca did it, he defeated an even harder and more difficult opponent than Hector Lopez, the Mexican against whom he won the final at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, winning the gold medal. The former boxer, champion even among professionals (WBO featherweight champion) was hospitalized last December 12 in the intensive care unit of the Treviso Cà Foncello hospital, struck by Covid despite being vaccinated with a double dose – as reported repubblica.it. Now finally the exit from the tunnel, announced by himself with a post on his Facebook profile, in which there is also a photo of him, on the hospital bed, in which he appears smiling and gestures with the thumb up.

On August 12, 1984, when Maurizio Stecca won the gold medal in bantamweight at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles by beating Mexican Hector Lopez in the final with a wonderful performance, he received the compliments of Muhammad Ali who was present at the finals.

And precisely on 13 August 2019, Maurizio Stecca celebrated in Assisi the 35th anniversary of that victory together with the women’s blue team at the time in preparation at the Federal Center of Santa Maria degli Angeli for the European Championships in Madrid. With him that day also the EUBC President Franco Falcinelli who, together with Nazzareno Mela, were at the corner of Stecca and the other Azzurri. Todisco and Damiani silver medals, Bruno and Musone, bronze medals. The Spoleto Noè Cruciani and Romolo Casamonica were also part of the prestigious blue team.

The final preparation for the Los Angeles Games – a note recalled – took place in the multipurpose gym in Ponte San Giovanni. “It is an indelible memory because this title will remain forever – confessed Maurizio Stecca from Santa Maria degli Angeli – I remember with great pleasure the compliments received from Muhammad Ali, the greeting and the embrace of the actor Jack Nicholson, a great boxing enthusiast . From that day on, the world of professionalism opened up for me and another career began ”. Now another victory, perhaps the most important. The one that defeated Covid.

