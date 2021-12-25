“I won the match of my life, thanks to you for supporting me with your friends team. Merry Christmas 2021, Maurizio Stecca ”.

With a post on his Facebook profile, the 58-year-old former boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist in Los Angeles 1984, WBO world champion and European professional champion, who has long lived in the Marca, informed his fans that he had come out of the Covid nightmare. , reassuring loved ones and followers and also wishing a Merry Christmas.

Stecca was hospitalized since 12 December at the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso, where he had been intubated due to the worsening of his condition after contracting the virus.

The boxer himself had spread this first news via social media with a photograph that portrayed him with the breathing aid mask in which he claimed to have “started the most difficult match of my life” despite having taken the second dose of vaccine and being ready for the third, swearing never to retreat, not even in the face of this ugly opponent.

Said and done, now the former Olympian and world champion has announced that he had defeated Covid after being treated in the intensive care and pulmonology wards of the hospital in the capital. A victory almost more important than all those obtained in the past in the ring, an example to everyone of never giving up.

(Photo: Maurizio Stecca – Facebook).

