‘I won’t tell her’: Kim Kardashian ousted her sister Kendall Jenner from the cover of Vogue

In the new episode of “The Kardashiansaired Thursday on HuluKim kardashians had the honor of appearing on the cover of the March 2022 issue of the fashion bible, ousting her sister Kendall Jenner in the process.

“Last week, American Vogue did a fantastic cover test with Kendall and during filming they called me from set and said: “By the way, they want to give Kendall the cover of the March issue.” … I was so excited“, Kris Jenner told Kim.

“This morning I got a call from Kendall’s agent, who said: “Good news, bad news… I’m not sure Kendall is perfect for this cover.“

The good news ? “They asked Kim to do the cover“, said Kris.

The March 2022 issue marks Kim’s third for the magazine. “I’m so excited to be on the cover of Vogue“, said the founder of Skims. “I am so honored to be part of it.“

However, neither Kris nor Kim wanted to break the news to Kendall. “I feel so bad (…) I won’t tell him“said Kim, before confessing to producers that she would have had a all another impression while competing with her sister for a Vogue cover 15 years ago.

“I probably would have killed Kendall myself to get the cover, if that was an option between the two of us.“, did she say. “She would’ve been buried before she got that blanket.“

Eventually, Kendall learned of the cover swap from her agent. “I’m happy for my sister, and she should be very happy“, said the model. “There’s not an ounce of annoyance in my body, because I think she went to the right person… Don’t get me wrong, I would have been extremely honored and beyond excited to get that Vogue cover… But I’m happy to pass it on to my sister.“

Kendall is no newcomer to Vogue, having graced the September 2016 cover and featured in numerous fashion pieces for the magazine. She and Kim have also appeared on the covers of several international editions of Vogue.