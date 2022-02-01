“I wore a historic shirt”

The one that Rodrigo Bentancur he dedicated to his Juve it is a letter full of love. The Uruguayan midfielder has definitively greeted the bianconeri, passing to Tottenham for 19 million plus 6 bonuses. “This club gave me the opportunity to arrive in Europe very young, to compete in an important championship like the Italian one but above all to wear a historic and prestigious jersey. – wrote on Instagram – It was an honor for me and I will always be grateful to Juve and the whole Juventus family for these wonderful 4 and a half years spent together.“.

Bentancur: “Come on Juve until the end”

“Before starting my new adventure in Premier League I want to thank and wish a big good luck to my extraordinary teammates, the coach and all the technical staff for the current season. A great group that, I’m sure, will give their best in every match to achieve their goals. I also want to thank all the people who work at Continassa for their professionalism and for never having made me miss anything in recent years. Thanks and a big hug to all the Juventus fans for welcoming me to Turin with great affection and for always supporting me. Heartfelt thanks and #Until the end #Go Juve!“.