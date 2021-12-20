“I work 7-8 hours a day to get back stronger than before. I thank everyone for the love”

Speaking to the microphones of MilanTv, Simon Kjaer spoke about the Rossoneri and his physical condition. These are the questions and answers:

About his physical condition.

“I’m fine, unfortunately I had a serious injury. It will take time and patience. I’m not a person who writes a lot on social media, I live my life with my family but I thank everyone for the messages. I have a goal in mind which is come back and work “

On its 2021.

“Anything can happen in football. 2021 is a year in which so many things have happened, what happened to Eriksen, being nominated for the Golden Ball and having the first serious injury of my career. think a little and work on many aspects of my body. I’ve never had a period where I can work so many things, I didn’t want this injury but it happened and now I can work on many aspects “

On the recovery process.

“I work 6-7-8 hours a day. I come to Milanello and then I go home. On all aspects that I can work, I work. It takes time but the more I do, the more I can come back strong. It puts me in a position to come back soon. but in optimal condition “

On received messages.

“I have received so many messages from people I did not know, it is a pride for me. The message from Inter also shows that we are rivals but when these things happen it makes it clear that we are human. I thank them but they know that when I come back, against them , I don’t give anything “

On the first days after the injury.

“These first 2-3 weeks have not been easy, I don’t move much. I wrote to two guys that when I come back I start breaking up and this is a motivation for me to give everything for the team.”

On the team moment.

“This is a somewhat difficult period with defeats and facts that we need to improve. Our quality and our desire to win have not been completely lost. The goal is always the same, we have to do well in Wednesday’s match and then we come back with more motivation than ever “