I work at Nordstrom and sell Kim Kardashian’s Skims – 3 items I never recommend buying, you can get similar items for less money

A NORDSTROM employee who sells Skims shared her take on which products are best in the range – and which ones aren’t worth the money.

Alyssa Jacobs (@alyssaajacobs) sells Kim Kardashian’s line at the high-end department store and claims to own nearly all of the brand’s items herself, so she’s decided on her favorites.

“If you don’t know what to buy at Skims, I got you,” she said in a TikTok video.

“As a Nordstrom employee, I sell Skims literally every day and I probably own almost everything, so I’m going to let you know what is actually worth your money and what isn’t worth buying.

Her favorite item seems to be the $34 Skims Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette, which she calls the “Skims holy grail product.”

“It’s my absolute favorite. If you don’t own anything, get the Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette,” she says.

“It’s literally so comfortable, it’s going to give you so much support. It’s literally my favorite bra, and for $32, I think it’s literally an amazing product,” she adds.

She’s less impressed with the Skims Sculpting Bralette, $32.

“I really wouldn’t recommend this one as much. I think it’s extremely, extremely small and just won’t be as flattering and comfortable as the Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette,” she says.

However, Alyssa is “obsessed” with Skims Cotton Ribbed Boxers, $32.

“I literally love them so much. I think they are so comfortable. You can wear them all over the house, you can also wear them under your jeans and unbutton the jeans – I think it’s so cute,” she says.

Meanwhile, she calls the Skims Cotton Plunge Bralette, $36, “so cute” and “so comfortable.”

She admits it won’t be “the best everyday bra, but it’s still amazing.”

The Nordstrom employee also likes the Skims Cotton Rib Tank Top, $36, calling it “the best tank top.”

“We literally sell it the day we get it in store, and I would absolutely recommend this tank top,” she says.

The Skims Knit Tank, $32, is a different story, and Alyssa admits she’s “not too crazy about it.”

“I don’t think it’s worth the price. I just think you can get something way better for literally $10,” she said of the product, which appears to have been discontinued since Alyssa uploaded her video.

But she adores the Skims Rib Stretch Cotton Onesie, $78, which she describes as “so flattering.”

“I think you need it for spring and summer,” she said.

She certainly liked it better than the $78 Outdoor Basics Mid Thigh Bodysuit, of which she said, “I really didn’t like this one as much as the other romper.” I’m not too crazy about the racerback and I just don’t think it was that flattering. »