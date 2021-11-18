I work for teaching specialists and student secretariat

The CINECA Interuniversity Consortium of Casalecchio di Reno, in the province of Bologna (Emilia Romagna), has published a job advertisement for application specialists in teaching and student administration.

In particular, two resources are selected for recruitment a indefinite period.

It will be possible to submit the application by November 29, 2021. Here’s what to know to apply.

WORK TEACHING SPECIALISTS AND CHINESE SECRETARIAT

CINECA has therefore launched a selective procedure aimed at recruiting two application specialists in the didactic field and student secretariat.

The selected resources will be included in the Support structure within the Didactic area e

Students and will carry out support activities, specialist consultancy and training on the Esse3 application.

REQUIREMENTS

Candidates for the CINECA job offer for application specialists in teaching and student secretariat must possess the following requirements:

Graduation three-year or specialist degree. It should be noted that applications from undergraduates with a degree expected by July 2022 will also be evaluated;

problem solving skills, team work and orientation towards achieving results.

They are also deemed preferential titles, knowledge and / or documented experience relating to the following subjects:

notions of the functioning of the university system, with particular reference to the didactic management and the student secretariat;

computer knowledge in SQL;

experience of assistance to users also through trouble ticketing platforms or tools.

To conclude, it is specified that belonging to the reserved categories, Law 68/99, will be preferential.

PLACE OF WORK

The place of work is a Casalecchio di Reno, in the province of Bologna.

SELECTION

Applicants will be selected on the basis of the evaluation of qualifications and the overcoming of a subsequent one interview.

CONTRACT

Hiring under contract are envisaged a indefinite period.

The envisaged classification corresponds to a 3rd level of the National Collective Labor Agreement for Tertiary, Distribution and Services Companies, with the possibility of a super-minimum in relation to the selected profile.

Finally, it should be specified that, depending on the seniority of the candidate and the responsibilities that he / she will be able to assume within the organization, higher level positions will be evaluated.

CINECA

The CINECA Interuniversity Consortium has offices in Bologna, Milan, Rome, Naples, Chieti and boasts over 900 employees. Today it is the largest computing center in Italy and one of the most important in the world. 98 public bodies are part of the Consortium: 2 ministries, 69 Italian universities, 27 national public institutions.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications for the job offer for application specialists in teaching and student secretariat at CINECA must be submitted by 12.00 on 29 November 2021, exclusively for via telematics to this page, where you will need to click on the selection of your interest.

It is also noted that the questions will be required to attach a valid identification document.

For further details, please refer to the downloadable job advertisement form below.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For completeness of information, we therefore make available the FILE (Pdf 518 Kb) of the CINECA job offer.

