“I worked on the book for two years” – Corriere.it

The Hollywood star announces the November 9 release of “WILL”, his first autobiography, on Instagram. And with a video show the cover of the book

At 52, Will Smith is finally ready to tell the story of his life. Penguin Press announced yesterday, Sunday 20 June, that the star will publish his

memoir entitled “WILL” on November 9th. The actor-rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover with his more than 54 million followers on Instagram. The star explained that he was “finally ready” to publish the memoir he worked on for two years. Mark Manson, the author of “The subtle art of doing whatever you please” (2016) contributed to the creation of the autobiography as co-author. The actor of “I am legend” will also be the narrator of the audiobook. “WILL” will tell the actor’s life from his childhood in Philadelphia, where he was born and raised, to his notoriety thanks to Willy, the prince of Bel-Air, and films such as “Ali” and “Hitch – He understands the women »- and thanks to the support of the family that has always supported him. Will Smith has been nominated twice for an Oscar and has won four Grammys. He starred in “The Prince of Bel-Air”, “Bad Boys”, “Men in Black” and “In Search of Happiness”. He won Grammys for hits “Summertime” (before becoming one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood, Smith was a music star, with the nickname “The Fresh Prince”, along with DJ Jazzy Jeff, in the second half of the ‘ 80), “Men in Black”, “Gettin ‘Jiggy Wit It” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand”.