“I worked with Mourinho, Zidance or Ancelotti but…”

As we went over the details of Marcelo’s career now that he has become the most successful footballer in Real Madrid history, we came across a confession he made for some time on who has been the toughest rival he has ever faced. And we’re sure that’s an answer that many will find interesting.

Despite the fact that throughout his brilliant career in the top flight he also had to compete with geniuses of the stature of Lionel Messi or Ronaldinho, the current Madrid captain, who has just become six-time champion of the Spanish League, concluded that no opponent. This caused him more difficulties than his compatriot Neymar.

He said he could surely mention several other opponents. Still, at the time, he remembered how much the imbalance of Paris Saint-Germain’s current 10 had impressed him.

“Who is the toughest rival you have faced?”asked Marcelo (2017) during a press conference he gave after signing his last renewal with Real Madrid.

And the Brazilian player of the World Cup to answer simply: “The one who surprised me the most playing against him and also with him in the national team was Neymar. For me, the most difficult to stop is Neymar. There are several others too, huh.

Due to his speed, dribbling repertoire, vision and mobility, Neymar was touted as a highly complex competitor by some of the best defenders of the era. And Marcelo is another clear example.

Beyond what can be concluded from the unforgettable battles he had with Messi for over a decade, no one can say he didn’t mention one of the most talented players in the game. planet.