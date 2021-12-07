I would do it again, never be discouraged.

The terrible experience of Amelie Osborn-Smith being attacked by a crocodile while she was with her family in Zambia where she was rafting the Zambezi River.

“I would do it again because it doesn’t happen often and we must never be discouraged”, so one 18 year old British she replied to those who asked her if she was ready to dive back into the river to go rafting where she has been in recent days attacked by a crocodile losing a piedAnd. The attack last Tuesday while the young woman, Amelie Osborn-Smith, was with her family in Zambia where she was rafting in the Zambezi River. The girl had been momentarily left alone in a quiet stretch between the rapids where the guides had said it was possible to dive in for a swim. Just then, however, a large reptile pounced on her, biting her leg.

The girl fought with all her strength and thanks to the help of others she finally managed to free herself. It was feared that the girl could lose her entire limb but fortunately the doctors managed to save it. “People say that in that moment you see your whole life in front of your eyes, but you don’t, you just think about how to get out of that situation. the I have been very, very lucky”Amelie said from her hospital bed at Medland Hospital. When asked what she would say to other young people worried about embarking on a river adventure, Amelie said: “I would tell him not to be discouraged, because it doesn’t happen often. If you live thinking that you will regret something, you will not have a fulfilling life. Do it while you can. Don’t let an accident hold you back. When the accident happened I fully accepted the fact that I was about to lose my foot, I told my friends that I was about to lose my foot but it’s okay because I’m alive “.

Despite the horror of the accident, Amelie “remained calm and surprised everyone because she hasn’t even shed a tear “said her father, stressing that she had to face a 240-mile journey to the capital of Zambia, where she underwent several surgeries. Despite full acceptance of what happened, Amelie has difficult moments both from from a physical point of view, for the pain that requires the necessary sedation, and from a psychological point of view because he still suffers from “continuous flashbacks and terrible dreams”.