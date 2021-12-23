“I would have avoided Liverpool, on the return watch out for Juventus”

The Nerazzurri coach: “I have changed my yellow cards since there have been five changes. The defeat against Lazio has taught a lot”

Despite the seven consecutive victories in the league, Simone Inzaghi blesses the stop: “The team needed to disconnect, and we of the staff too “.Inter he must stay on track even during the holidays: “The boys will soon receive the preparers’ program and I have no doubts: they will follow it carefully”. Nerazzurri champions in winter, the coach does not reject the Juventus from the pretenders to the Scudetto: “I think will make a great second round, it is recovering and will have to be carefully monitored “.

Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inzaghi recalls the defeat against Lazio: “Every defeat hurts but it can come out stronger: the defeat of the Olimpico is one of those cases”. Then a curiosity about the almost systematic replacement of the players booked: “Since there have been five changes, I have always paid attention to this aspect. At the time of Lazio I recalled Leiva, booked, but he took the second yellow card before the substitution and in ten we didn’t manage to win. “

Finally, projection towards the round of 16 of the Champions League: “We know what awaits us, I wanted to avoid Liverpool. The team will have to be very intense but before that match there will be several days to live very intensely. “