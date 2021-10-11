News

‘I would have been incredibly stupid to refuse’

Ridley Scott is not one who is afraid of returning to the scene of the crime: although many thought it madness to get their hands on a film so loved as Gladiatorin fact, the director of Alien and Blade Runner did not hesitate a single moment before enthusiastically accepting the direction of the sequel.

The director recently updated us on the status of the work of the sequel to The Gladiator, while in these hours the good Ridley is back to face the question of his possible refusal, an eventuality that ours seems not to have even remotely considered.

How could I not have done it? It would have been incredibly stupid of me, don’t you think?“were the words of Scott, who was therefore very motivated and happy with the thing.”The sequel to Gladiator has already been written. So as soon as I’m done with Napoleon, I’ll be ready to shoot Gladiator“Ridley Scott had explained some time ago.

Such enthusiasm can only portend something good: we hope, of course, that the director of Thelma & Louise have a clear idea of ​​how to treat the sequel to one of his biggest hits. In recent months, remember, Chris Hemsworth had also said he was interested in the sequel to Gladiator.

