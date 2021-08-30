“I would have killed Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart”

During a recent interview the actress Anna Kendrick, interpreter of Jessica in the famous film franchise of Twilight, joked that the production was so stifling that he wanted to “kill everyone” on set.

The 34-year-old actress, who played high school student Jessica Stanley in four films in the saga, confessed that shooting the first romantic fantasy film was a traumatic experience. “We shot the first movie in Portland, Oregon, and I only remember the cold and the fatigue“she told Vanity Fair, joking that she and her castmates, including Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, they were so annoying that he wanted to kill them. “And I remember that my Converse were completely soaked and I thought that in another circumstance those people could have become my best friends, but there I wanted to kill everyone. “

The star of Pitch Perfect And Between the cloudsHe added, “Even if it eventually formed a kind of bond. There was something to unite us, as happens to people who share a trauma. Like people who survive a hostage situation, in the end you are bonded.”

However shooting the second film in the franchise, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, it was a better experience, especially due to the weather. “For the second film, for some reason, the weather wasn’t that bad and I think we got to know each other a little better during that production. ” But the shooting of the third, fourth and fifth films became too intense and Kendrick reminds her how “one thing fused together“.

