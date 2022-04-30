‘I would have loved to play for the Mexican National Team’

The French striker tigers, Andre-Pierre Gignac He arrived in 2015 at the San Nicolás de los Garza entity from Olympique de Marseille.

Over the years, the attacker has been captivated by our country, to the point of assuring that, if he could have, he would have become a naturalized Mexican to represent the country. Tricolor.

“I would have loved it, the truth is (to play for Mexico), but I’m late. If I had reached the age of 22 here, maybe yes, with naturalization. I love the strikers of the national team. I’m a fan of Raul (Jimenez) for a long time, the chucky he is a different player. Back I love Charlie Rodriguezwill return, hopefully and quickly”, revealed Gignac in an interview with Carlos Hermosillo.

Although he could not play with Mexico, Gignac yes he had to face the national team in the World Cup South Africa 2010when the Tri beat France pr 2-0.

“I got Mexico in South Africa And we knew it wouldn’t be easy. we had to Thierry Henry, Anelka, Ribey, we had incredible players. Mexico, when they are in a competition, with the desire to have that shirt on, anything can happen and we saw it against Germany. No one can underestimate Mexico. I do believe in Mexico a lot in official competitions because that shirt is heavy and Mexican pride comes out in competitions and I like that.

“Today we cannot say that there is a bad team. There are some that may have less renowned players, but with the desire and pride of wearing your country’s shirt is something else. We saw it in the tie with Mexico, all They wanted to win and the desire and pride make you play better for your team, that’s why it was so complicated for Mexico because Mexico is above all those teams, without disrespecting anyone, “he said. Gignac.

