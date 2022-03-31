“I would have sued him for 200 million”

Actor Jim Carrey slammed Hollywood for cheering Will Smith for winning the Oscar for Best Actor half an hour after he slapped comedian Chris Rock live after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett. Smith.

In conversation with Gayle King for CBS, Carrey declared disgusted by the situation. “The big ovation disgusts me. Hollywood has no character when it’s in a group and I really felt this is a clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.”

In Jim Carrey’s opinion, Will Smith should have been removed from the ceremony after the slap. The actor also stated that if he had been in Chris Rock’s shoes, he would have sued his assailant for $200 million, “because that video is going to be there forever and it’s going to be everywhere. That insult will last for a long time.”

“If you want to shout from the audience and show your disapproval, or say something on Twitter, that’s fine. But you don’t have the right to go on stage and punch someone in the face because she said a few words,” she opined.

The actor noted that the blow came from a frustration within Will Smith.

“I have nothing against him. He has done a lot of great things, but that was not a good time. He overshadowed everyone’s bright moments that night… it was a selfish moment.”

A day after the ceremony, Will Smith finally apologized to Chris Rock for his actions, saying “he crossed the line.” But the public apology will not stop the investigation that the Academy has opened into the incident, the consequences of which are still unknown.

