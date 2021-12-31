“I would have taken Mourinho, knowing that with him you do not need a ds. I thought of Scamacca as the center forward of Rome, I would take Frattesi” »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

Interviewed by the sports newspaper, Walter Sabatini thus answers the question whether, still as sporting director of the Rome, would have entrusted the bench to José Mourinho: “I too would have taken Mourinho to Roma, knowing however that with him the ds would not have served.”.

On Rabiot, his old obsession who also tried to wear yellow and red: “I respect everyone’s opinions, but those who define Rabiot a poor or mediocre midfielder are reckless. I haven’t changed my mind about Adrien! He’s very strong, but he has a flaw: when he plays badly, he is one that is noticed and taken by characteristics when he plays badly. There are many other players who go unnoticed when they hurt. If we talk about top clubs with important availability, I would take it. Pobega of Turin and Frattesi of Sassuolo. Pobega seems like a player of other times, never in an identity crisis: the others put on make-up, but he is true to himself. I think that Milan, after the excellent year with Spezia, wanted him to make a further step to Toro, but from next year I will see him as the owner of the Rossoneri “.

Finally, on Scamacca, raised in Rome and now an object of desire for many A teams: “I have always thought of Scamacca as the Roma center forward of the future and now he could very well be. Unfortunately, when Scamacca he was in the Allievi, I did everything to keep him, even offering him a first team contract. But the family lived on the outskirts of Rome and wanted to have this experience in Holland, at PSV. Maybe Gianluca in Juve would not make a difference in the short term like Icardi, but he is nearing completion and will become a top. If in Italy the best center forward is Vlahovic, Scamacca is the second “.

(Tuttosport)