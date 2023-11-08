‘I would have taken the sixth part’

Just when it seemed all was forgotten and Gerard Piqué turned the page on his high-profile breakup with Shakira, The former footballer spoke again to the artist in Jordi Baste’s ‘RAC1’ program about how he experienced the incident. Very honest, and as before, he has denied all the information that came out at the time.

Piqué confessed about their breakup and everything that unfolded during those months, saying, “If I had given importance to everything they said about me, I would have been locked in my apartment or I would have killed myself. Would have been thrown out of the bedroom.”







That uncomfortable! People shout Shakira’s name at Gerard Piqué at King’s League party











Furthermore, the former football player confessed that “the only way to survive all this is not to give importance to anything” because “everything people have read is not true,” he said frankly.

Of course, Gerard made it clear that what others think about him never mattered to him, even less so after the breakup with the artist: “But let them believe what they want. In the end, I lived my life. But people don’t know even 10% of what happened. And I don’t want it to come out because it’s private and mine.”

In this way, Piqué spoke like never before about his breakup with Shakira and everything he discovered after entering a new relationship with Clara Chia. An interview that will give a lot to talk about because the former footballer has openly revealed that everything that has been said so far is not true.

It’s worth the rub… Piqué suffers spectacular collapse in Kings League America

The world of football and music has been rocked by the news of the separation of one of entertainment’s most iconic couples, Gerard Piqué and Shakira. After several years of relationship and two children together, the FC Barcelona defender and the Colombian superstar decided to go their separate ways, causing a wave of speculation and comments on social networks and the media.

“These are situations you never thought you’d have to face,” Piqué explained, “but life doesn’t always follow the script you expect.” Players discuss how public scrutiny has affected the separation process How do you intend to handle the situation for the well-being of your children.

The couple, who began their romance in 2011, have been in the public spotlight throughout their relationship, with their ups and downs documented and often magnified by the press. Their split has been no exception, leading to a flood of rumors and analysis by fans and experts alike.

Video: Piqué lived an uncomfortable moment with Shakira’s song El Escorpión Dorado; “Leave it that way”

Shakira, known for hits such as “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka”, has maintained a high profile since the announcement, focusing on her music and philanthropic projects. The artist has been an important figure in promoting education for underprivileged children through her Pies Descalzos Foundation.

During this, Piqué remains focused on his career and his companies Off the field, however, he admits that the end of his relationship with Shakira marked a significant personal turning point.

News of their separation continues to generate debate and reflection on the difficulties that public figures face in their private lives. Fans and celebrities have shown their support for the duo and wished them peace and happiness in their separate ways.

With information from Europa Press.