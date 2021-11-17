“I would introduce time-outs and effective time in football”

Stefano Pioli was the protagonist of a chat with the coach of Virtus Segafredo Bologna Sergio Scariolo aired on the official channels of the Emilian club. The statements of the Rossoneri coach:

On unplugging: “I can only do it for a few days during the break. Our format foresees 7 games in 20 days and it is impossible to switch off. My wife often tells me that she talks but I don’t listen to her because the ideas in her head always end there. Instead, during the break, the first week that there is no commitment on Sunday, I can go out on my bicycle, play some paddle games or a walk with the dog and think about other things. I like watching sports, it relaxes me. When there is no match I can disconnect. I like to play in the evening, I finish the finishing in the morning and in the early afternoon I can prepare myself better “

On withdrawals: “I was used to retiring both as a coach and as a footballer. Now, however, we haven’t been doing retreats for 3 or 4 years. When we play in the evening at San Siro, the next morning we train at Milanello and we stay together all day. Even away, we leave in the morning to play in the evening. We prefer to rest after the game here at Milanello, especially when we play during the week. Both the players and I feel that we don’t need to go to camp the night before. Staying at home allows us to be more relaxed and focused. Retreats were once aggregating, now everyone has their own micro world “

On the fans: “They support us and give us confidence: this is important, especially after what we have been through without them. Now we know how much we need it, it’s important to get them to enjoy the matches with enthusiasm “

On sample management: “The difficulty lies with the teammates, not so much for us. When we talk about champions on a human and professional level. They have such a strong, inner competitiveness that it is difficult to train them. The relationship you create with others counts more. What you do with the champion can create some situations that are a bit borderline. The difference is the intelligence of the people you train with. The champion demands and raises the level of the whole environment. The problem is when you find normal people who think they are something more “

On match communication: “I would like to do it more, I would be to introduce the time-out in football. I would also be for the actual time, I would put a time-out in the middle of the first half to be more specific and more precise with my intervention. Then it is clear that I transfer everything in the interval. I try to combine some precise technical tactics situations with a bit of motivation to make the rest of the match travel well “

About collaborators: “I want proposals, ideas, but then I decide. I want proposals, especially if different from mine because they can lead to a better result. The thing I like most is to prepare the strategy together with my collaborators and see what they would do to compare us and get the best choice. I like it more when my decisions turn out to be right but I have had to agree with them “