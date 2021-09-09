“I would like to become like Will Smith. For now I help my parents »: Khaby Lame at the Venice Film Festival – The video

«I want to study cinema. My dream is to become an actor. My aspiration is to become like Will Smith, whom I have followed since childhood ». Khaby Lame lands in Venice and on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, in front of the flashes of the photographers screaming his name, he looks like a fish out of water. Twenty-one years old – of which 20 years in the public housing in Chivasso -, originally from Senegal, Lame is the second tiktoker to the world with 110 million from followers. In his life, as he confided to Courier service, he has already been a bricklayer, a waiter, a window cleaner. The secret of his success, he reiterates, is «simplicity»: «For the moment I don’t use one storyboard, my videos are very very simple. I am inspired and I begin to record », says the young man. Aware, however, that making films is something else: «There is a lot of work behind it, you have to study. I will prepare myself properly and one day I hope to enter this world ». As for his family, Khaby revealed that his parents are very proud of what he is doing and that no one expected anything of what happened in a short time: «I always remain grounded. My parents are not working at the moment, my dad has been in the cashier since Covid started. I’m trying to do what I can but with TikTok you don’t get rich ».

ANSA / ETTORE FERRARI | Khaby Lame at the Venice Film Festival.

