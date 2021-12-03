“I would like to have another child, but I’m not pregnant”

Kourtney Kardashian She is having a beautiful romance with Travis Barker, however in the last few days she seems to be bothered by a question that fans are persistently asking the star. That is if her extra pounds are due to pregnancy, she decided to respond to a fan. Here’s what he reported.

One of the questions you should never ask a woman is whether her extra pounds are due to pregnancy, not only because it could be offensive but also because it could cause some women, who may not or may not want to have children, an ugly one. reaction. And that’s exactly what happened to Kourtney Kardashian that after posting a photo in a bikini she had to cope with thousands of comments asking her if she was pregnant.

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters decided to answer the question in order to clarify any doubts and her answer was: “will you really ask me every time I post a photo?“, He also went on to say that she would like so much to have a child with Travis but who is not pregnant at the moment. Even in the past, the social media star had to answer similar questions and did it with great class, declaring:

This is me with a few extra pounds and I actually love it, I have given birth three times and this is the shape of my body and I know what it looks like when I am pregnant.

in conclusion Kourtney and Travis are not going to give birth to a child and we are sure that if one day fans want it they will be the first to know!

