I would like to play characters like those of Jack Nicholson or Robert De Niro

Charlize Theron talks about the charm of certain male characters, sometimes more multifaceted than female ones

During the video interview made on the occasion of the release of The Old Guard, the Netflix film arriving on the streaming platform from 10 July 2020, Eva Carducci interviewed the director and cast of the action for Cinematographe.it – ​​FilmisNow, including the legendary Charlize Theron.

Ask about their roles as strong women, not afraid to fight, Theron and the young woman Kiki Layne didn’t help but mention the difference between male and female roles. If the Layne stressed the importance of not being caged in a specific role or genre, then remarking that actresses are often left out of conversations about certain choices, the Oscar-winning actress born in 1975 went into more specifics, telling :

Loading... Advertisements

“I remember a time in the past, in my career, when I was about Kiki’s age. I realized that male actors were more likely to be able to explore different roles, especially human beings with flaws, for example. Jack Nicholson or Robert De Niro, they could always play characters who lived through a lot of conflicts, who were messed up, ugly, and who had all those human qualities, which we as human beings do not always decide to admit to have, but which are actually part of the human being. And I’ve always thought why can’t I do it too? Because I can’t explore such complex and complicated female characters. “

See here the complete VIDEO interview with the director and cast of The Old Guard

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in Monster (2003), in which she plays serial killer Aileen Wuornos, Theron has taken part in several films and TV series, from The devil’s advocate (1997) and The great Joe (1998) a The cider house rules (1999), Prometheus (2012), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Atomic blonde (2017), Bombshell – The voice of the scandal (2019) and so on.