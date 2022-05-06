”I would like to play for Real Madrid; every player dreams of wearing that shirt”
He is one of the starting midfielders in the scheme Mauricio Pochettino in it PSG and in the last hours he stirred social networks by revealing that he would love to be part of the real Madrid.
We talk about Leandro Paredes. The Argentine midfielder was interviewed by TyC Sports and spoke about the Albiceleste, a possible return to Boca Jrs. and his dream of wearing the Madrid jersey. It should be remembered that the player is recovering from an injury that he suffered in this final stretch of the season.
Walls assured that he would go to the merengue team if he had to choose another team outside of the PSG. “I would like to play for Real Madrid. Every player dreams of wearing that shirt. It is a very important club, but I have a lot of respect for PSG and I am more than happy here”, he revealed.
On the other hand, the midfielder stated that River Plate would be a club in which he would never play, declaring himself a follower of Mouth since childhood.
In relation to a possible return to Xeneize, an entity from which he left in 2013 heading to Europe, Walls did not close the door. “I would love to return to Boca. What has to happen will happen and you have to live life”.
With two contracts still ahead in the PSGand the rumors about the possible continuity of some Argentines, Leander He said: “I am very well here. The coach loves me, the club loves me.”
The Albiceleste
On the good moment of the Selection, Walls He commented on what it was like to win the Copa América at Marcaná. “It was better than a dream… We were locked up for 45 days without seeing the family. Winning in Brazil, with Brazil after so many years, was the best for us”.
And about the famous photo of Messi Y Neymar once the final is over, Walls He declared that it is something that “demonstrates the kind of person” that his two clubmates are beyond the hierarchy and the presence that comes with it.