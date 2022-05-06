2022-05-06

He is one of the starting midfielders in the scheme Mauricio Pochettino in it PSG and in the last hours he stirred social networks by revealing that he would love to be part of the real Madrid.

We talk about Leandro Paredes. The Argentine midfielder was interviewed by TyC Sports and spoke about the Albiceleste, a possible return to Boca Jrs. and his dream of wearing the Madrid jersey. It should be remembered that the player is recovering from an injury that he suffered in this final stretch of the season.

Walls assured that he would go to the merengue team if he had to choose another team outside of the PSG. “I would like to play for Real Madrid. Every player dreams of wearing that shirt. It is a very important club, but I have a lot of respect for PSG and I am more than happy here”, he revealed.

On the other hand, the midfielder stated that River Plate would be a club in which he would never play, declaring himself a follower of Mouth since childhood.