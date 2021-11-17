“I would like to play in a bigger club”

A few days before the big league match against Inter, scheduled for Sunday at 6 pm at the Meazza, the statements of the Napoli striker Hirving Lozano are discussed. Aztec Deportes, spoke about his future by releasing statements that seem almost a farewell to the blues: “I’d like to go play in a bigger club”.

Inter-Napoli, San Siro already sold out

Lozano, farewell message to Napoli?

“I think I’m part of a very competitive club with very strong teammates, and he has grown a lot in that. But the truth is that I would like to go and play at another bigger club. – continues Lozano –. I consider myself a very competitive player with clear objectives, the truth is that I feel I am at a good level and I would like to take this step. Let’s go, however, step by step, now I have to improve as much as possible on a personal and footballing level and I hope that can happen soon. “. Meanwhile, in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Mexico was defeated 2-1 by Canada with Lozano getting a yellow card in the 14th minute and was substituted at the end of the first half.

Inter anxious about the match against Napoli: Sanchez and Lautaro in doubt