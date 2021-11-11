“I would like to work with Joaquin Phoenix again”

Paul Thomas Anderson returns with a new film after The Hidden Thread. This is Licorice Pizza of which a trailer arrived last September. On Variety’s microphones, the director talked about his cast and admitted to wanting to go back to work with Joaquin Phoenix.

Licorice Pizza is set in 1973 and stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman as Alana Kane and Gary Valentine. Anderson told Variety he was truly amazed by the talent of the two actors. “Alana looks just like a Valley girl; she talks like a Valley girl; she’s a Valley girl. She has this ferocity. She’s very eager to learn and she does it fast.” Cooper Hoffman is the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, with whom Anderson worked long before his passing. Initially the director didn’t expect to cast him for the film, but then he did and he was happy with it.

In fact, according to what he reported, the role was written for a boy of about 15 or 16 years. The director had sought a newcomer actor and very young, but they had all seemed too set and ambitious, without that something real he was looking for. And that’s how it moved to Hoffman.

As we know Anderson likes to work again with the actors he got on well with, and has admitted that he would return to a set with Haim and Hoffman. He also admitted that another actor he would gladly work with again is Joaquin Phoenix, with whom he had the chance to collaborate on The Master. “I’m very eager to work with Joaquin again“Anderson said.” There is an incredible amount of talent in acting and a great lack of material to rise to their abilities. “

The director also admitted that Daniel Day-Lewis would gladly return to direct as well, but he has retired from the stage. As for new names for his cinema, however, the “dream” actors would be for him Denzel Washington and Olivia Colman. Who knows, maybe in the future he will be able to convince one of these actors to take part in one of his films. Meanwhile, we await the last one, Licorice Pizza.