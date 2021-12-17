I would never say anything negative about her

After the recent statements on ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck retraces his steps and clarifies what has been said, to avoid being misunderstood by his children.

Ben Affleck retrace his steps. After declaring to the microphones of The Howard Stern Show than if he was still married to Jennifer Garner would likely still be addicted to alcohol, the actor clarified his position during an interview on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ben Affleck clarifies the claims about Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck was surprised when he found out that his words about ex-wife Jennifer Garner were misunderstood. And so, guest of the Jimmi Kimmel Live!, wanted explain his thoughts better to avoid further misunderstandings, especially with his own sons, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel (16,12 and 9 years old): “I would never want my kids to think I would say a single negative word towards their mom.” The actor has detected a sensitive and important part of his past, but he never thought it was his statements they would have been “manipulated“, so much to pass “for the exact opposite of what I said”.

What Ben Affleck said about marriage to Jennnifer Garner

Guest al The Howard Stern Show, Ben Affleck recounted the years of the marriage to Jennifer Garner, to which he was linked until 2015. For the actor, divorce had now become the only way forward: he felt “unhappy” And “trapped“from that bond, so much so that he started drinking until he developed a real one alcohol addiction, which led him to rehabilitation three times: “Feeling trapped in that relationship led to me drinking. What I did was drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the sofa, which turned out to be no solution.”. And he later also admitted that “if I had stayed married, I would probably still drink”. His greatest fear, however, was and still remains the possibility of lose his children. That’s why he always went out of his way to make things work with the actress: “We tried it for the sake of the children, but it didn’t work. “