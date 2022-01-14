“I would not have survived without the LGBT community”

by Lucia Lapi

His parents are two preachers who after her success disowned her daughter for her commitment to the LGBT community. According to them, the daughter is getting closer to the devil. Gay icon always successful at the forefront in favor of the recognition of rights for homosexuals, in 2017, during “The Human Rights Campaign”, Katy Perry received the National Equality Award for his efforts. On that occasion, he said: “Needless to say there is no other community that has influenced me so much, making me who I am today. And there is no other community I believe in more than this one. I support you and we will fight against discrimination together“.

It was thanks to the knowledge of a gay boy that the American singer-songwriter and actress has understood that homosexuals are not an abomination, as they made her believe in the family. Thus she was able to discover a new world, outside the bubble in which she had been forced to live. In 2018 Katy Perry said she would like to rewrite the song “I kissed a girl”, to erase the stereotypes present on bisexuality. In 10 years, he explained, many things have changed and many steps forward have been made.

The beginnings

Her stage name is the pseudonym of Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson: born in Santa Barbara on October 25, 1984, she is one of the most famous international artists. To date, it has sold over one hundred million copies and is the first female artist to exceed one billion views on Vevo. Still on the same portal, it has received 10 certification times. In addition to his musical activity, he also voiced the character Smurfette in the two Smurfs films, she was a judge at the X British factor, has created a series of perfumes and a video game called “Katy Perry Pop”. There is also an edition of The Sims dedicated to her.

The return

Now the artist / transformer is back (dark hair), and sings confidently on a powerful beat and a piano melody, accompanied by robots and futuristic scenarios: it is the highly anticipated video clip of “When I’m Gone”, new single from the pop star and Alesso released in the night. The premiere of the video for When I’m mone “, the first collaboration between the two stars, took place during the intermission of the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis, a sports show with 30 million viewers, which is the largest live television event produced by the Walt Disney Company.

“I am so happy with the release of this single – the words of Alesso -. We waited a year before sharing it with you all. I am honored to collaborate with Katy on such a fantastic dance track and with Espn that made us the first artists to premiere a music video clip within the interval of the College Football Playoff National Championship. I loved working with Katy and I think the song and video are superb, ”says the Grammy-nominated dance music producer.

“Everyone knows that when it comes to my video clips I like to push boundaries and give my best to create unique opportunities for my fans. Espn and College GameDay have a special place in my heart. It was beautiful and natural to collaborate on this project with Alesso“, The reply of Katy Perry.

His connection with the LGBTQ + community

A little over a year ago become a mother, Katy Perry he often spoke about his connection with the LGBTQ + community during interviews: during a promotional tour the pop star wanted to thank the queer community, because according to him without his proximity “it would not have survived”.

“I came from a very protected upbringing where it wasn’t okay to be friends with anyone in that community. And now this is my community – he confided -. These are my people. It is my everyday life. It’s in my house, it’s in my work. I wouldn’t have survived without the community and I couldn’t honestly survive without them. It’s amazing how it has come full circle, and how much it has grown since I started singing. “

In 2008 Katy Perry exploded on the radio with her first hit single, “I kissed a girl”, trace in which the theme of the bisexuality it was clearly central right from the title. “For me at that moment bisexuality became a kind of label,” Katy recalled. “It was like, ‘Oh, so she’s like this,’ you know?” But I was just writing about my experience “. Perry also talked about the Firework video, in which they are seen two men kissing. One will, to show a gay couple, aimed at normalizing LGBTQ + relationships.

“He was very proactive and inclusive. My songs have always been colorful and have always been full of hope and sometimes the two get mixed up ”.

The family

For 5 years partner of Orlando Bloom, Katy is back in a big way to get talked about. A few days ago the pop star, 37, released the new video of her latest single “When I’m Gone” in collaboration with Alesso, a real hit that immediately jumped to the top of the charts. The same happened with the clip, which in a few hours reached over 2 million views.

Meanwhile, on social media, the singer unleashed the fans with one very tender dedication to Orlando Bloom on the day of her 45th birthday and not happy she also published a very hot shot of the behind the scenes of the video, in which she wears only a pair of pants, without a bra and winks sensual against a wall: “Let it burn, baby“.

In the following shots Katy appears in some selfies in a dressing room, while wearing the clothes with which she dances and sings in the music video.