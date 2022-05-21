“I would rather play with him than play with Lionel Messi”

Manchester City pulled off the big hit by enlisting Erling Braut Haaland. Pep Guardiola would like a marquee striker for the team and came close to signing Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. But it will ultimately be the Norwegian giant who will wear Manchester City blue.

But before the club was also on the verge of bringing Lionel Messi to the Premier League. La Pulga on leaving Barça preferred to join Paris Saint Germain. And for De Bruyne, he would have really wanted to play with the opposite of the sevenfold golden ball: Cristiano Ronaldo, currently at the rival club, Manchester United.

Asked for WowHydrate. , Kem Cetinay has asked Kevin De Bruyne if he would like to play with Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. And the Belgian international did not hesitate: Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I would say probably play with (Cristiano) Ronaldo because he’s more of a typical centre-forward. Messi is more of a playmaker. And I’m a playmaker too, so you have to give me a centre-forward.” replied the three-time Premier League champion.

He’s not wrong ! With Cristiano Ronaldo in front, Kevin De Bruyne could finish season after season as the best decisive passer. Because, the Red Devil is a very gifted and skilful footballer when it comes to scoring.

Advertisement