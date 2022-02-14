“I would run back to Rome, I don’t hate Juventus”

The Belgian: “Mourinho needs players. Conte obsessed with winning, Spalletti like me”

Radja Nainggolan back to talk about Romeas always with an open heart: “I’d walk back tomorrow but if I came back and the results remained those of this period, I would pay like the whole team and ruin the good relationship we have today with the fans. ” Mourinho: “Speaking with so many players who have had him, I know he’s a great person but like all coaches he needs the players. This Rome is not that of ten years ago. “Then a clarification on the Juventus: “I don’t hate itmy challenge is to win against the strongest: this is why I said in Rome that I would not go there “.

The Ninja, in the interview with Twitch channel OCW Sports, also talks about Spalletti and Conte. So of the current Napoli coach: “He does not let anyone put his feet on his head, he is not afraid of anyone: I see myself temperamentally in him. He has always walked straight and physically it is an animal: at Inter I had a room near the gym and at one o’clock in the morning he was doing pull-ups! With Totti? Francesco wanted to decide the end of his career, he deserved it. But Spalletti he had his reasons“.

Finally on the Tottenham coach: “Obsessed with victory. I didn’t play much at Inter with him and I could say he’s poor but I’m not the type. I am honest and he is strong, a great coach. He told me his ideas about him, I put myself on the line for six months but I didn’t have a chance and so I left “.