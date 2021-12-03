“The vaccine against the Covid? I wouldn’t do it to my children. ” Statements that will cause discussion, those of Thomas Mertens, chairman of the Stiko commission, specializing in vaccines in Germany. Just as Parliament is preparing to discuss the vaccination obligation, an unexpected position comes from an expert.

“I would not vaccinate my children against Covid, there are no data or authorization studies on the compatibility of the vaccine in the 5-11 age group. We can not know anything, at the moment, about any long-term damage »- he said Thomas Mertens in the ‘Podcast fuer Deutschland’ of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung – “We must be cautious and make sure the vaccine is compatible, we cannot change our position based on the public mood”.

The statements of Thomas Mertens they come within hours of the triumphal announcements of the German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, who had declared: “The pediatric vaccines will be available a week ahead of expectations in Europe, it is good news”. The Stiko commission, however, has always been very cautious in recommending vaccines against Covid to minors. Already for the 12-18 age group, in fact, the commission chaired by Thomas Mertens had recommended the administration of vaccines only for adolescents most at risk, suffering from pathologies and chronic diseases.

