“I wouldn’t have been a Hollywood star in the 1930s”

Play the diva Marion Davis Amanda Seyfried in Mank, the film that tells the genesis of Fourth Estate, the film that earned an Oscar for a very young Orson Welles thanks to the work on the screenplay done by Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter played in Mank by Gary Oldman.

Directed by David Fincher, with the script left by his father Jack, the film will arrive (strictly in black and white) on Netflix on December 4th, ready for a climb to the Oscars next April.

During the international junket we interviewed Amanda Seyfried who from the veranda of the house told us how much the condition of actresses has changed in these ninety years that separate Mank from the present day:

“It is sad to recall the limited opportunities women had in the 1930s. There were so few, plus Marion Davis was known for being an actress, but not so much for her talent, which she had, also because she was very funny. But she has always been beautiful and versatile in her films. Despite these difficulties, I believe she did her best, with the opportunities that were granted her.

Nowadays she is remembered for being a talented actress, and luckily thanks to this film I got the chance to show some dimensions of her that no one knew. But it’s different, now the opportunities are easier for us actresses to get, everything has opened up, and it’s really beautiful.“.

How much has Hollywood changed in the 1930s compared to today?

“I believe that there is always the talk of the spotlight, that fascination that always depends on where you come from. But no, it is no longer as it was before, in a good way. We don’t do it anymore, I don’t know how in the past, most of the actors in fact think that we can be ourselves, show ourselves for what we really are, even in public, I think “.

Less glamor and more reality?

“Obviously you want to polish yourself, professionally, you want to be ready and you also want to look in a certain sense, but at the same time there is a lot less pressure than in the 30s, even to wear heels and walk on the street. I’ve never been that kind of person, and I’m happy that this kind of pressure is no longer there, not even for me, that forcing of having to play a starlet by force “.

Wouldn’t she be comfortable in that Hollywood then?

“I don’t think I would have done great in the 1930s, because there was just too much expectation. Expectations to look a certain way, to wear certain clothes, it has been like that for a long time. But really, putting on a lipstick and feeling glamorous is beautiful, and somehow it also combs your soul, but it is not something that you necessarily have to do every day.“.

