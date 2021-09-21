“I wouldn’t touch that fucking bitch”

The news regarding the legal dispute between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard does not stop.

As is now widely known, Johnny Depp has lost the lawsuit filed against The Sun: following the ruling, the actor was “forced” to resign from the franchise. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The role of Grindelwald will now be brought to the cinema by Mad Mikkelsen.

According to the London judge, Amber Heard was able to prove the abuses suffered at the hands of her ex-husband. Depp, however, did not give up in the slightest to the defeat and, also with the support of many fans, made a request to go back to trial at the Court of Appeal.

A request also made possible by the fact that Amber Heard, unlike what she had stated during the divorce agreement, did not give the seven million obtained from the separation to charity. An attitude that prompted Johnny Depp’s lawyers to underline the mendacious and manipulative attitude of the actress.

On this very subject, a message would be made public that Johnny Depp would have sent to his nurse immediately after the declaration of Amber Heard to give the money to charity. The message reads:

He won’t give anyone a dime. Ca ***! Luckily she’s gone. I feel bad thinking about how hard I tried to make things work… Now… Honestly, I wouldn’t touch that bitch again, not even through a radiation suit. What a shit. I hate her, f **!

Johnnt Depp’s legal team returned to court today, stating that the actor did not have a fair trial and that he should go to trial for this, especially now that new evidence has emerged against the actress.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp has put an end to his silence on social media by publishing a post in which he advertises his film City of Lies, which was received lukewarmly by audiences and critics.